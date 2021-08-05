Coronavirus Latest: Long Island, New Haven County All 'High Risk'

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New Haven County is the first in Connecticut to reach the highest warning level issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the contagious Delta variant.

The CDC considers all other Connecticut counties to be at “substantial risk.” Governor Ned Lamont is expected to issue an executive order to allow local governments to mandate masks in stores, restaurants and other businesses.

On Long Island, Suffolk County also rejoined Nassau County in the CDC’s “high risk” category.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said now that the state public health emergency is over, it’s up to school districts and local governments to set COVID-19 restrictions. That could include mask and vaccination mandates.

Federal guidelines recommend residents wear masks and “limit contact between persons,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.