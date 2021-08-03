With Influx Of Federal Dollars, Suffolk Gets Credit Upgrade

Suffolk County’s bond rating has been upgraded, thanks to more than $570 million in federal coronavirus assistance.

Two Wall Street bond rating agencies credit federal aid and budgetary planning to avoid economic disruptions from the pandemic.

S&P Global and Fitch Ratings gave Suffolk a BBB+ for $99 million in borrowing for capital improvement projects.

Fitch also upgraded Suffolk’s rating on $80 million in additional short-term borrowing.

The improved ratings could lower interest rates when the county pays back the bonds. County Executive Steve Bellone also plans to reduce borrowing for capital projects.