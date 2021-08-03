© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Conn. Law Restores Honorable Discharge To LGBTQ Veterans

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT
rainbow-flag-4426296_1920.jpg
Image by SatyaPrem from Pixabay
/

Connecticut veterans who were denied honorable discharge due to their sexual orientation or gender identity will now receive state benefits.

The new law will instruct the Veterans’ Affairs commissioner to create a process for veterans to revise their designation to show an honorable discharge.

The update of the discharged status will allow them to be eligible for benefit programs in the state.

Democratic state Rep. Reghib Allie-Brennan introduced the legislation. She said the law corrects an injustice that forces people to forfeit their benefits based on who they are.

The number of potential eligible veterans in the state is unknown.

