Coronavirus Latest: With Six Counties At Risk, Conn. State Workers Weigh Vaccination Orders

Fairfield, New Haven and New London are among six Connecticut counties that are considered at “substantial risk” by the CDC due to rising cases of the contagious delta variant.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff is sounding the alarm for state and municipal employees to get vaccinated. Duff said unvaccinated state workers should be tested twice a week, and required to wear masks.

The CDC considers all of Long Island at substantial risk — Long Island lags the state average with a low vaccination rate.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has mandated that state workers be vaccinated by Labor Day or undergo weekly testing. State hospital workers are required to get the shot without exception.

This follows President Joe Biden’s order for federal employees to get the shot.

Unions are split over whether to challenge the vaccination orders.