Coronavirus Latest: With Six Counties At Risk, Conn. State Workers Weigh Vaccination Orders

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published July 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
Covid-19 Vaccine
Scott Heins
/
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Fairfield, New Haven and New London are among six Connecticut counties that are considered at “substantial risk” by the CDC due to rising cases of the contagious delta variant.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff is sounding the alarm for state and municipal employees to get vaccinated. Duff said unvaccinated state workers should be tested twice a week, and required to wear masks.

The CDC considers all of Long Island at substantial risk — Long Island lags the state average with a low vaccination rate.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has mandated that state workers be vaccinated by Labor Day or undergo weekly testing. State hospital workers are required to get the shot without exception.

This follows President Joe Biden’s order for federal employees to get the shot.

Unions are split over whether to challenge the vaccination orders.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen