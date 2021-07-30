© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

As Sexual Harassment Investigation Progresses, Cuomo's Special Counsel Resigns

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a Feb. 22, 2021, press briefing.
Seth Wenig
/
Associated Press
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

A special counsel to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning as Cuomo faces a sexual harassment investigation by the state attorney general.

Judith L. Mogul had served as special counsel to Cuomo since 2019. She handled a complaint from Charlotte Bennett, who accused Cuomo of sexual overtures.

This also comes after numerous sexual misconduct allegations made by current and former staffers.

Mogul’s lawyer said Mogul denies ever saying anything to Bennett about the governor “only grooming” Bennet for sex.

