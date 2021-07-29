Gillibrand Introduces Bill To Make It Easier For Students To Receive Food Assistance

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York wants to eliminate certain employment requirements to help students at public colleges access federal food assistance, or SNAP benefits.

An annual survey shows many students enrolled at state universities in New York are food insecure. Over half of community college students experience hunger while in school.

Gillibrand said that impedes learning, health and stability.

“The bill would ensure that SNAP, no longer requires eligible students perform work study for 20 hours per week of outside employment in order to receive critical nutrition,” Gillibrand said.

The bill is called the Enhanced Access to SNAP, or EATS Act.

Gillibrand hopes it could be part of the next federal farm bill, or included in a budget reconciliation bill that’s now up for debate.