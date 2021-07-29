© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Federal Court Rules In Favor Of Lamont In Gun Rights Issue

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

A federal appeals court has struck down a Connecticut gun rights group’s challenge to Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency powers.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League and six individuals had sued Lamont last year claiming the governor’s suspension of fingerprinting for gun permits under his COVID-19 emergency powers violated their Second Amendment gun rights.

They won in federal district court in New Haven. But that ruling has now been overturned by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

It finds that the citizens defense league did not have standing to be part of the case. The court said the matter itself is moot because local authorities have resumed fingerprinting for gun permits. The league is allowed to challenge the ruling in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals or try for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the court ruling affirms Lamont’s constitution authority to protect residents during a public health emergency.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutgun rightsEbong UdomaCourts & LawGovernor Ned Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma