Connecticut News

Lamont Asks For Patience As He Weighs Renewed Mask Mandates

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut schools could follow the latest CDC guidance that students wear face masks to combat the new Delta variant.

He said he’s reviewing whether to reintroduce an indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

“Give me another couple of weeks to see whether we are Florida or we’re Connecticut. If we are Connecticut I think I’d give a little more discretion because we’ve earned it. We are vaccinated. We don’t have community spread and many towns have herd immunity,” Lamont said.

Connecticut is not listed as an area of substantial to high community transmission of the virus. That’s the threshold the CDC is recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks in public settings indoors.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
