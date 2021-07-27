© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sacred Heart University To Require Vaccine For Students, Faculty, Staff

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published July 27, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
Sacred Heart University is the latest Connecticut college to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff.

Students are expected to submit online that they have received at least the first dose before moving into campus housing on August 26.

The university will also consider medical or religious exemption. Those who do not get the shot will be required to wear masks on campus and get tested for coronavirus weekly.

Health officials encourage unvaccinated people to get the shot to protect themselves from the more contagious delta variant. That strain makes up at least 70% of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
