Lamont Signs Pair Of Gun Safety Measures

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law two measures aimed at reducing gun violence and increasing gun safety.

House Bill 6355 will prevent people with protection orders against them from obtaining gun permits or ammunition. House Bill 5677 will provide community violence prevention services under Medicaid.

Lamont said the state will continue to stay at the forefront of the country with gun safety measures.

“I’m proud that we’re a state that’s a leader when it comes to these issues, a leader when it comes to gun violence, what that means to the victims what that means to the survivors what that means to a community — and thats why we’re passing these laws,” Lamont said.

Advocates from Moms Demand Action and CT Against Gun Violence said this is another victory, but their work is ongoing for more gun safety measures.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said she hopes to continue passing laws to keep everyone in Connecticut safe from gun violence.

“Governor Lamont, by signing these bills today demonstrates how committed our administration is to common sense gun reforms with the goal of keeping as many people safe and out of harm's way as possible,” Bysiewicz said.