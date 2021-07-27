Lamont Names Yale Expert As New Public Health Leader

Governor Ned Lamont has named a new head of Connecticut Department of Public Health — more than a year after he fired the previous commissioner.

Dr. Manisha Juthani will take over leadership of the DPH from acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford. Juthani is an infectious diseases physician at the Yale School of Medicine.

Juthani has been a voice for tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Lamont said she is the perfect choice for the next commissioner to lead through the pandemic.

Juthani will oversee an agency of about 700 employees and a budget of $150 million.