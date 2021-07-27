Deadline To Register For Certain 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Benefits Is Thursday

The deadline to register for benefits from the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund is Thursday. But that cutoff date only applies to certain claims.

Registration is required for anyone whose 9/11-related illness was approved by the VCF health care program over two years ago. The Thursday deadline also applies to families who lost a loved one to a 9/11-related illness before July 2019.

Attorney Michael Barasch represents thousands of first responders and families. He said anyone who lived or worked near the site of the World Trade Center terror attacks and then got sick could qualify for medical or death benefits.

“Less than 10% of the office workers, students, teachers and residents have enrolled. And that's proof that they just don't know that they're entitled to the same benefits as the first responders,” Barasch said.

Barasch said registration notifies the VCF of a possible future claim.

After Thursday, victims and their families will be required to register within two years of a death or diagnosis of a 9/11-related illness.

To register for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund, go online to VCF.gov.