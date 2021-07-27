© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Deadline To Register For Certain 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Benefits Is Thursday

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
Tribute in Light, two vertical columns of light representing the fallen towers of the World Trade Center shine against the lower Manhattan skyline on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.
Stefan Jeremiah
/
Associated Press

The deadline to register for benefits from the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund is Thursday. But that cutoff date only applies to certain claims. 

Registration is required for anyone whose 9/11-related illness was approved by the VCF health care program over two years ago. The Thursday deadline also applies to families who lost a loved one to a 9/11-related illness before July 2019.

Attorney Michael Barasch represents thousands of first responders and families. He said anyone who lived or worked near the site of the World Trade Center terror attacks and then got sick could qualify for medical or death benefits.

“Less than 10% of the office workers, students, teachers and residents have enrolled. And that's proof that they just don't know that they're entitled to the same benefits as the first responders,” Barasch said.

Barasch said registration notifies the VCF of a possible future claim.

After Thursday, victims and their families will be required to register within two years of a death or diagnosis of a 9/11-related illness.

To register for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund, go online to VCF.gov.

Tags

Long Island NewsSeptember 11thNew YorkDesiree D'IorioSeptember 11th Victim Compensation Fund
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio