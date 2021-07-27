Cuomo Announces $15M Plan To Reach The Unvaccinated

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will spend $15 million to target communities with low COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Cuomo said the plan will give community-based organizations funds to reach people who have declined to get the shot. This includes Long Island ZIP codes with high levels of new cases.

“You go to Long Island, that's where the 25% of population lives thats where COVID’s spreading that’s where the vaccination rate is low,” Cuomo said.

State data shows close to 75% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over half of all residents are fully vaccinated.

Cuomo said without getting the state’s vaccination numbers up, the Delta variant will drive a surge in infections.