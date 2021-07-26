Warning Of New Mandates, Lamont Urges Connecticut Residents To Get Vaccinated

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is trying to combat the slowing demand for vaccines in New Haven. This comes as the state has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious Delta variant.

Lamont said new state restrictions will not be necessary if more people get vaccinated.

“Nobody wants mandates, I know how tired everybody is, and we don’t have to get to that conversation if people just go get vaccinated,” Lamont said.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewick said the state wants to raise lagging vaccination rates for 12- to 34-year-olds.

“We still have half of the summer to get our young people vaccinated because the more of our young people that get vaccinated, the better chance we have to have a successful school reopening,” Bysiewick said.

Lamont said decisions about schools will be made in a few weeks, but the state is not planning to add any other mandates.

Residents can find information about the vaccines if they text their zip code to “GETVAX” in English, or “VACUNA” in Spanish.

The Delta variant is becoming more prominent and is the cause of 70% of new COVID-19 cases in the state, and 80% of cases nationally.