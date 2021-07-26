New Haven Bus Service To Expand Beginning Aug. 22

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced on Thursday the CTtransit bus service will expand in New Haven. This comes after the DOT’s completion of the Service and Fare Equity Analysis.

The expansion will improve weekend service on New Haven Route 228 to Hamden, Route 255 to Ansonia and service to the New Haven Union Station shuttle.

The State Bureau Chief of Public Transportation said they took the input from public comments seriously and made adjustments based on what they heard.

The service expansion in New Haven is scheduled to start August 22. More changes will happen later this year.