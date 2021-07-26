© 2021 WSHU
Long Island South Fork Commuter Connection Train To Resume Service In The Fall

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published July 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
lirr_apfrankfranklinii_170104.jpg
Frank Franklin II
/
AP

A popular commuter train to the Hamptons in eastern Long Island will be back in service this fall. The South Fork Commuter Connection was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

The service adds two Long Island Rail Road trains each morning and afternoon between Montak and Speonk. It also provides a “last-mile” shuttle service from stations to downtown businesses.

LIRR records show ridership more than doubled after the service was added in March 2019.

The fare costs $4.25 one-way including the shuttle.

