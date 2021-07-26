60 Years Later, A Cold War Fighter Returns To Its New York Aircraft Carrier

A Cold War fighter plane has started its journey from Hartford to a museum in New York City. But, it won’t be flying.

The Douglas F4D Skyray is being shipped to the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum in New York City. It had formerly been at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks.

The plane is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning. People will be able to see the plane as it travels by from multiple points along the Connecticut coast.

The aircraft served in the Cold War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid. It will now be back on the Intrepid flight deck where it resided 60 years ago.