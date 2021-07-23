© 2021 WSHU
New London Submarine Base Tightens COVID Restrictions

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
Courtesy of U.S. Navy
The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut has announced it is reinstituting stricter COVID-19 protocols following increased infection rates in the state.

Submarine Base New London raised what is known as its Force Health Protection Condition on Wednesday from “Alpha” back to the stricter “Bravo” status for the first time since June 10.

That means that gathering sizes in the gymnasium and for events on the base may be limited.

The base’s racquetball courts have been closed, and its swimming pool will be open by appointment only.

Mask requirements remain in effect at the base clinic, child development and youth centers and for people on base who aren’t fully vaccinated.

