Connecticut News

Newtown First Selectmen Seeks To Run As Nonpartisan Candidate

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT
ballotvoting_apalexanderfyuan_170602.jpg
Alexander F. Yuan
/
AP

The Newtown, Connecticut, first selectman is seeking a third term but won’t accept an endorsement from the town’s Democratic or Republican party.

Dan Rosenthal described himself as a fiscally conservative Democrat. Now, he said he will petition to run on the “Serve America Movement.”

Rosenthal said he wants to be a nonpartisan candidate following a divisive year dealing with coronavirus and the 2020 presidential election.

He calls his decision “a commitment to principles of transparency, accountability and problem-solving.”

