Connecticut News

Towed Excavator Damages Historic Bridge In Connecticut

By Clare Secrist
Published July 21, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT
The historic West Cornwall Bridge in Cornwall, Connecticut.
The historic West Cornwall Bridge in Cornwall, Connecticut.

The boom of an excavator truck crashed into a historic covered bridge in Cornwall, Connecticut, this week.

State police said the West Cornwall Bridge sustained significant non-structural damage to its wooden support structures on Tuesday.

State troopers said a Department of Transportation safety inspection found no impact on the integrity of the bridge.

The driver of the pickup truck that was towing the excavator was charged with motor vehicle violations.

Connecticut Cornwall
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
