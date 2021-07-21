© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

FAA Approves Connection Between LaGuardia Airport And LIRR Port Washington Line

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT
lirr_apfrankfranklinii_170104.jpg
Frank Franklin II
/
AP

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a $2 billion rail line to connect LaGuardia Airport to the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington line.

The AirTrain is part of the Port Authority’s ongoing $8 billion redevelopment of LaGuardia.

The FAA issued its decision based on the environmental review of the one-and-a-half mile rail project.

Critics said the route is far from ideal and the Post Washington line is not equipped to handle a surge in riders.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

