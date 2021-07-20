© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Bans PFAS In Food Containers, Firefighting Foam

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
A passive PFAS water monitoring device.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU Public Radio
A passive PFAS water monitoring device.

Connecticut has banned the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam and food containers.

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is taking the lead in banning the use of the toxic family of chemicals.

“We make sure on a national basis people follow the lead of Connecticut and Massachusetts and our neighbors and say we are not going to let this happen here in Connecticut, and we are not going to let this happen here in our country,” Lamont said.

Lamont signed the law on the banks of the Farmington River. Two years ago, foam containing PFAS was used to put-out a fiery B-17 plane crash at Bradley Airport.

The foam ended up polluting the river, its fish population and nearby drinking water.

Maine became the first state to ban PFAS last week. New York has among the nation’s strictest drinking water standards to exclude the chemical.

