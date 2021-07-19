Report: Lenient Punishments For Norwalk Officers Caught Breaking Department Rules

More than a dozen Norwalk police officers have been cited for department violations since 2015. That’s according to an investigation by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Officers were found sleeping on duty, damaging department property and refusing to obey orders. Most faced one- to two-day suspensions.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhwik said the punishment is based on the violation and the record of the accused officer.

None of the 17 charges led to any terminations.