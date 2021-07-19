© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Report: Lenient Punishments For Norwalk Officers Caught Breaking Department Rules

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 19, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT
police_pixabay_160926.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

More than a dozen Norwalk police officers have been cited for department violations since 2015. That’s according to an investigation by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Officers were found sleeping on duty, damaging department property and refusing to obey orders. Most faced one- to two-day suspensions.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhwik said the punishment is based on the violation and the record of the accused officer.

None of the 17 charges led to any terminations.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNorwalkConnecticutpoliceClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist