Lamont Signs Connecticut Cybersecurity Law

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony for a new cybersecurity law on Thursday.

It protects private businesses from punitive damages if private or restricted information is improperly accessed in a cyber attack, as long as they adhere to state cybersecurity standards.

“Sometimes it's our small businesses that are most likely to get hit. And one of the things we want to do with this legislation is not punish people but give you the incentives and the guidance you need to keep your IT system safe,” Lamont said.

Lamont said the state is also spending $11 million to modernize and centralize its IT systems. He said the aim is to improve the quality of service for residents and businesses and secure the state’s system from hackers.