With The Threat Of Sea Level Rise, New Haven Commits To Building Mile-Long Flood Wall

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 16, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT
The city of New Haven said it will build a mile-long flood wall near Long Wharf.

City Engineer Giovanni Zinn said it will protect the transportation hub and commercial area from coastal flooding and sea level rise.

The plan is a partnership between the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The wall is estimated to cost about $130 million. Most of the money will come from federal and state funds.

A report by the Army Corps said that a flood wall could reduce damage to businesses and railroad property from flooding over the next 50 years.

