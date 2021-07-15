© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island COVID Cases Approach Last Year's Levels

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 15, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT
coronavirus_cdc_200227.jpg
Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/

On Long Island, the number of COVID-19 infections nearly doubled in the past week, reaching 109. That’s almost as high as this same time last summer.

The increase comes despite the state’s massive vaccine rollout.

Medical experts blame the uptick on the more contagious delta variant, and the fact that about 41% of eligible New Yorkers still have not received a vaccine.

Health officials said hospitalizations and deaths have not increased — proof the vaccines work.

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in Connecticut where about 68% of residents have been vaccinated.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandCoronavirusCOVID-19Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio