Bacteria From Elsa Rains Close New Haven, West Haven Beaches

High levels of bacteria have led local beaches in New Haven and West Haven to close temporarily. Health officials said Tropical Storm Elsa caused the increase in bacteria with storm and sewage overflow.

Test results from Monday showed elevated levels of bacteria in the water samples.

New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond is ordering these beaches to stay closed until more test results come back.

Results of the new test are not expected until Thursday. The goal is to get all the beaches safely open as soon as possible.