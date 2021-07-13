© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut Water Wanted A 20% Rate Hike. Regulators May Only Allow Them Less Than 1%.

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 13, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
Connecticut utility regulators have rejected a 20% water rate hike. This comes after the Connecticut Water company proposed the increase to raise $20 million last year.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority released a draft decision last week allowing CT Water to increase revenues by less than 1%. That would raise about $800,000 dollars.

PURA said the company heard from customers who opposed the increase due to the financial hardships during the pandemic.

CT had argued the 20% increase was necessary to support infrastructure investments.

The final ruling on the rate adjustment will be on July 28.

