Zeldin, Garbarino Push Supreme Court To Overturn 100-Year-Old New York Gun Law

Long Island’s two Republican Congressmen want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a state gun law that’s more than 100 years old.

Representatives Andrew Garbarino and Lee Zeldin are among the 168 House Republicans who plan to file a legal brief supporting a challenge to a state law that strictly limits who can carry a gun outside of the home in New York.

It will be the first time in over a decade that the Supreme Court will decide on a major Second Amendment case.

In April, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal to a lower court ruling that upheld the law.