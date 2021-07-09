Patchogue Hospital To Join NYU Langone Health

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue will now be part of NYU Langone Health.

The two institutions signed an agreement this month that allows the Suffolk County hospital to join the Manhattan-based health system’s network.

The New York State Department of Health and the Federal Trade Commission still have to approve the deal by the end of the year.

CEO of NYU Langone Dr. Robert Grossman says the partnership will "collaborate and share best practices to better meet the healthcare needs of the communities we serve."