Connecticut App Aims To Connect Buyers With Fresh Produce

If you live in Eastern Connecticut, finding fresh farm produce has become that bit easier thanks to a new phone app.

Molly Miller is the General Manager of Full Moon Farm in Hampton, Connecticut, and said the new app is a gamechanger for them and all local farmers.

“It’s free for the consumer, which I think is amazing for food system access and equitable access and anybody can use it if they have a smartphone. And it’s brought in a lot of different consumers and that’s just super helpful for me as a manager. I don’t have to worry about marketing and advertising during the busy season,” Miller said.

The app, called "Fresh Please," is free to download and available for both iPhone and Android devices. It enables users to find local farm stands and stores in their area and also farmers to quickly update what they have available that day in real time.

Chris DeCarli developed the app because he had difficulty finding fresh produce in the region.

“It would always frustrate me to be in the store buying a firm, flavorless tomato when I want a native locally-grown tomato, but I don’t know if the farm stand that I’m going to go by on my way home has tomatoes today. That was kind of where the concept came from like, boy if there’s a way I could just search for any farm stand that had fresh tomatoes when I need them that day that would really be a help,” DeCarli said.