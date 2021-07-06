© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Report: Nassau University Medical In Deep Financial Trouble

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published July 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
Nassau University Medical Center
Sean Helling
/
Wikimedia Commons
Nassau University Medical Center

A new report by auditors shows Nassau University Medical Center may be forced to close its doors.

A report obtained by Newsday said the hospital corporation ran a $102 million budget deficit in 2020, a 60% increase from 2019.

Edward Farbenblum was appointed as chairman of the NuHealth board by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in May. He told Newsday he will soon issue a plan to improve conditions.

Additional consultants suggested in March that NuHealth close the emergency room, sell a nursing home and reduce hospital staff from more than 3,000 employees to around 300.

The hospital has also seen a rapid decline in state aid, from nearly $200 million to less than $90 million.

Long Island NewsLong IslandNassau Countyhosp
Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
