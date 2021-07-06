Connecticut Law Extends Alcohol To-Go Sales By Restaurants To 2024

Connecticut restaurants will be able to continue to sell alcohol to-go through June 2024 thanks to new legislation.

Customers must order food with their beverages, and are limited to approximately two bottles of wine, 16 bottles of beer and a liter of spirits.

The new law prohibits the sale of alcohol in containers that are not sealed or have openings for straws. They must be carried out in bags.

During the pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that allowed sales on a temporary basis to help struggling restaurants.