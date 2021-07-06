© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport Has Trouble Recruiting Police, Mirroring National Trend

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 6, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT
Bridgeport is having trouble recruiting new police officers which reflects a national trend.

According to the Ganim administration, just over 400 candidates applied, compared to the over 1,000 candidates when then Mayor Bill Finch launched a search in 2015.

Ganim Adviser Dan Roach told the CT Post it reflects a nationwide trend.

NPR reported last month that calls for police accountability reforms have left departments struggling to retain current officers and attract recruits.

Bridgeport’s police union did not offer a response but their parent union believes the police accountability law passed last summer also plays a role.

