Report: Long Island Leads New York Job Creation For 5th Straight Year

Business development agencies on Long Island have created the most jobs in New York state for the fifth consecutive year.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s annual report card shows, Long Island’s industrial development agencies or IDAs have helped to hire more than 47,000 people since 2019

IDAs throughout the state have created nearly 200,000 jobs. The Nassau and Suffolk IDAs provided $70 million and $13 million in tax savings for their respective groups.

IDAs in New York City and the Hudson Valley ranked second and third in job creation.