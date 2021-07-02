Lamont Sets August Election To Replace State Senator Who Resigned Due To Divorce

Governor Ned Lamont on Friday scheduled August 17 as the date to hold a special election for state senator in the 36th Senatorial District of the Connecticut General Assembly.

The seat represents all of Greenwich and portions of New Canaan and Stamford. It became vacant last month following the resignation of Democrat Alex Kasser.

She said she resigned because of a contentious divorce with her husband.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a vacancy in the General Assembly. A special election must be held exactly 46 days after the writ has been issued.