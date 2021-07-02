© 2021 WSHU
Lamont Sets August Election To Replace State Senator Who Resigned Due To Divorce

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT
Governor Ned Lamont on Friday scheduled August 17 as the date to hold a special election for state senator in the 36th Senatorial District of the Connecticut General Assembly.

The seat represents all of Greenwich and portions of New Canaan and Stamford. It became vacant last month following the resignation of Democrat Alex Kasser.

She said she resigned because of a contentious divorce with her husband.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a vacancy in the General Assembly. A special election must be held exactly 46 days after the writ has been issued.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
