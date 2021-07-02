High-Speed Northeast Rail Is Now A Part Of Infrastructure Bill In U.S. House

Construction for high-speed rail service in the Northeast is now part of the proposed infrastructure bill in the U.S. House.

An amendment will allow the North Atlantic Rail Alliance to lead construction of a $105 billion network of high-speed, high-performance lines.

The plan would connect smaller cities throughout all six New England states and New York.

It will also include a new 100-minute rail service from Boston to New York.

The amendment was approved by the House on Thursday by a vote of 217-186.

The alliance said the rail service would play a "giant role" in the seven states involved by achieving their net-zero carbon emissions goals for 2050.