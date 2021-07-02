Gang Member Pleads Guilty To Second Degree Murder On Long Island

An MS-13 gang member has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Unionnalde teenager.

On Tuesday the Nassau County District Attorney charged 20 year-old Samuel Ponce with second-degree murder.

He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Bryan Steven Cho Lemus with a machete at the Massapequa Park Preserve in 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for next month. Ponce could face between nine years to life in prison.

Prosecutors have recommended a minimum of 11 years.