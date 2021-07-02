© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Gang Member Pleads Guilty To Second Degree Murder On Long Island

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
gavel_pixabay_160610.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

An MS-13 gang member has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Unionnalde teenager.

On Tuesday the Nassau County District Attorney charged 20 year-old Samuel Ponce with second-degree murder.

He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Bryan Steven Cho Lemus with a machete at the Massapequa Park Preserve in 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for next month. Ponce could face between nine years to life in prison.

Prosecutors have recommended a minimum of 11 years.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcrimeRoberto Rojas