UConn Is Requiring Students Vaccinate Before Returning To Class. Now Their Parents Want To Sue.

Families of UConn students said they will sue the university if they do not lift their COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Attorney Ryan McLane is representing the parents. In a letter, he threatens to bring legal action if the university does not change their policy by Friday.

Instead, they want the university to continue its COVID precaution protocols, such as social distancing and mask wearing.

The UConn Board of Trustees voted to require students to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester back in June.