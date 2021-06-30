© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Predicting Mass Displacement, Housing Advocates Lament Connecticut Eviction Moratorium's End

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
evictionhousing_apjeffchiu_200123.jpg
Jeff Chiu
/
AP

Connecticut’s eviction moratorium that has been in place for more than a year expired Wednesday. Housing advocates expect more Connecticut renters, especially people of color, will face evictions.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state doesn’t need the ban because both renters and landlords can get rental relief. The state Department of Housing has set aside more than $450 million.

Erin Kemple with the Connecticut Fair Housing Center said she expects more evictions to lead to more COVID-19 infections — with people of color especially affected.

“This isn’t going to happen the day the eviction moratorium ends. We expect it to be a cascading series of events. Landlords when questioned said that they expected to file two to three times the number of evictions they would in an ordinary year. And as a result of that, there’s going to be a massive amount of displacement,” Kemple said.

Kemple said the state could require landlords to participate in the state’s emergency rental assistance program before they evict their tenants.

The federal eviction moratorium remains in place until the end of July.

