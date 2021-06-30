Navy Orders 9 Connecticut-Made Helicopters From Sikorsky

Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft will build nine heavy-lift helicopters for the Navy by 2024.

The deal is part of the Marine Corps’ goal to build 200 aircraft over the next decade.

About one third of the manufacturing for the CH-53K helicopters will happen at Sikorsky’s headquarters in Connecticut.

The contract was approved for nearly $880 million. It also gives the Navy the option to buy nine more helicopters for about $850 million.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says the deal is a “vote of confidence” for Connecticut workers.