Investigation: Numerous Injury Lawsuits Pending Against 3 Connecticut Bus Companies

Nearly 40 active lawsuits have been filed against Connecticut’s three largest bus companies in response to numerous accidents causing injury to students, staff and drivers.

That’s according to an investigation by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Many of these lawsuits have been filed by family members of the students who were injured. Others were brought by bus drivers, who claim they were injured in accidents caused by their colleagues.

Three school bus companies have denied any damage. They claim the plaintiffs were injured caused by their own negligence, according to court documents.

More than half of the 37 active lawsuits involve injuries to drivers of other vehicles.