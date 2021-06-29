© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Former North Haven Teacher Sues District, Saying She Stood Up For Special Education Students

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published June 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
A former North Haven teacher is suing the school district, claiming she was fired last November after raising concerns about resources in a special education classroom.

The lawsuit was filed by Michelle Mase in New Haven Superior Court. It claims special education students were being "deprived intentionally of a fair public education."

Mase said she complained about the different challenges she faced due to students' disruptive behaviors.

The Board of Education denied any wrongdoing in its handling of Mase's firing.

