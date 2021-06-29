© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Child Care Now A Valid Campaign Expense In Connecticut

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
girlschildren_pexels_200205.jpg
Image by Cheryl Holt from Pixabay
/

Candidates for state offices in Connecticut can now use public funding for child care under a new law. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said the law will open up more opportunities for women with young children who can’t afford child care while on the campaign trail.

“Women and men who run for office at similar rates win at similar rates, but we need to level the playing field for women, and that’s what this legislation does,” Bysiewicz said.

The new law also encourages more women and people of color to apply for state boards and commissions.

Bysiewicz said it does that by making the online application process easier and more transparent, and helps put boards in touch with more members of underrepresented groups.

