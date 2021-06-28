Yes To Masks, No To A Stay-Home Option — New Haven Schools Plan In-Person Return For August

New Haven Schools announced a plan to go back to in-person learning, five days a week, starting in August. Masks will be required with scheduled breaks throughout the day.

The State of Connecticut no longer requires districts to offer the stay-at-home option, so New Haven is not offering remote learning for the 2021-22 school year. Masks indoors and on school buses are a state requirement as of now.

The district will require social distancing, contact tracing and continual cleaning.

The schools will offer enrichment blocks for literacy and math to help boost academics.