Latest Connecticut Vax Incentive Program To Provide 'Best Seats In The House' At Upcoming Concerts

Connecticut is encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by launching the “Rock the Shot” campaign. It allows vaccinated people a chance to win free tickets to live concerts throughout the summer and fall.

Connecticut’s “Rock the Shot” campaign would allow state residents 18 and older who have had at least one COVID-19 shot to enter an online drawing for a pair of premium seats at upcoming shows at two venues – the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the new Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement at the Bridgeport amphitheater.

“We are not just going to get you tickets if you get vaccinated, to some of the best events in the country happening right here starting this summer, we are going to get you the best seats in the house," Lamont said.

He said those "best seats" would be given to the first 24 people to get vaccinated at select vaccination clinics around the state. Eligible state residents would have to visit the website ct.gov/rocktheshot to fill out an entry form.

About 41% of state residents 18 to 39 are yet to be vaccinated. That’s more than 500,000 people.