ITT Is Moving To Connecticut. That Makes Three Major Business Relocations This Week.

The technology manufacturing company, ITT, is moving its corporate headquarters from New York to Stamford. It’s the third large company to announce plans to relocate to Connecticut this week.

The move will bring an additional 57 jobs to the state. Economic development officials will provide a grant of nearly $2 million to assist with the move.

ITT makes telecommunications equipment for transportation and fossil fuel markets.

Other companies to call Connecticut home this week include tobacco company Philip Morris International and financial strategists iCapital — bringing another 200 jobs each to lower Fairfield County.