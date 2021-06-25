Gay New London Police Officer's Pride Month Post About Discrimination Goes Viral

A social media post about discrimination from a New London police officer who is gay has reached more than a half million people.

Officer Ryan Soccio posted the personal message on LinkedIn about how he and his partner have been treated in the past and has been amazed by the reaction.

“We haven’t always been on the right side of history, you know, from PNE and enforcing Black codes to harassing the LGBTQ community for years in LGBTQ establishments. So, it’s important for us in law enforcement to remember where we’ve come and how far we’ve come, to where we are now,” Soccio said.

Soccio said he has appreciated the support he has received from his post.

“The heartwarming messages, the messages of support and positivity from strangers from people I have never even met. One gentleman from Belgium, from Spain, Costa Rica, from all over just expressing their support and that they also share that pride and support the police most importantly,” Soccio said.

Soccio said it’s a stark contrast to the message from Pride organizers in New York this year who have told the NYPD that they are no longer welcome to march in their parade. Pride events wrap up this weekend.