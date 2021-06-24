© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

On The Heels Of Philip Morris, iCapital Network Hedge Fund Announces Move To Connecticut

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
A global technology hedge fund has announced that it is opening an office in Greenwich, Connecticut.

iCapital Network was founded in New York City 2013. It promises to create 200 jobs in Connecticut in the next two years.

Governor Ned Lamont said this is validation that his administration’s approach to growth and economic development is working.

iCapital Network is the second large corporation to announce a move to Connecticut this week.

Philip Morris International said it will move its U.S. headquarters to lower Fairfield County and create 200 jobs by next year.

