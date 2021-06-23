© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven Superintendent Releases Old Memo Concerning Racist Language From Now-Demoted Principal

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published June 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT
School
Pixabay
/

The Superintendent of New Haven Schools released a memo from a city attorney this week that cited concerns about the handling of a principal’s use of the “n-word.” The memo was written weeks ago, but the release only came after public demands for more transparency.

Former Principal Laura Roblee has been demoted to assistant principal and transferred to another New Haven Public School after using the “n word” in two conversations with teachers in March.

Roblee claimed she used the word once. An attorney consulted on the matter questioned if Roblee’s dishonesty about her repeated use of the “n-word” renders her fit to serve in any of the city’s public schools.

The school board took the attorney’s recommendation to offer Roblee an ultimatum: take a transfer and pay cut, or be fired. Roblee took the transfer, but local ministers have since called for Roblee’s firing.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEducationNew HavenschoolsClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist